North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $248.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,173. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

