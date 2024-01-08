North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,335 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,705 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.7% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $7,714,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $7,714,180.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,515 shares of company stock worth $75,546,678 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.61. 2,148,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,105. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

