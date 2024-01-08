Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $229.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.