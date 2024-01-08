NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lessened by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.59. 6,334,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,023. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

