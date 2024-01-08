NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,049,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

