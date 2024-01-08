New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 19000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on New Age Metals

New Age Metals Trading Down 11.1 %

New Age Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 11.58 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The company has a market cap of C$8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.