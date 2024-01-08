NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,875 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.