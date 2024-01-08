Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89,855 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Navient worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NAVI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 592,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,530. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

