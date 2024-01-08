National Bankshares Lowers Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$0.75

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

TSE:TMQ remained flat at C$0.60 during trading hours on Monday. 24,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$93.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.52 and a 52 week high of C$1.12.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

