National Bankshares Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$38.50

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.50 to C$38.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JWEL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.64.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of JWEL traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.27. 31,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,440. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$37.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$1,013,036.40. Also, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

See Also

