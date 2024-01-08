MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.12. 338,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,415. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

