MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.85. 40,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $821.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

