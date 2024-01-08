MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

DUK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.74. 502,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.