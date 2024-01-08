MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. 638,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

