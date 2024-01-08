MTM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,228. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

