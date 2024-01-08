MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 965 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

