MTM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.4% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 870,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,716. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.