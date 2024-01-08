Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.24

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 1005709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Mplx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

