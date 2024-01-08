Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after buying an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

