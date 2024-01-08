MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.98

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.98 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 103210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.66.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $44,135.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,954,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $44,135.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,954,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,113,417.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,445.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,311,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 623.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

