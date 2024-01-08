Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$19.25 at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.25 to C$19.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.34.

TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.01. 30,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.38. The firm has a market cap of C$638.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

