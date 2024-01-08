Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Miller Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Miller Industries by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

