Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

