Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $18,360,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $18.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 44,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,203. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,162.26. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

