Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Raised to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,061,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,442,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,472,000 after buying an additional 5,196,914 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

