MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get MediWound alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MediWound

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.