Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 63,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.90.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $420.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,114. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $394.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

