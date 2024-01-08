Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.25

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 286883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $609.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. Research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.