Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 1,630 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 58.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 109,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 360,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 557,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

