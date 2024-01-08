Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 55.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 211,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.93. 733,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

