Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

LULU stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $492.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,286. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.43. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.