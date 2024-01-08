Lisata Therapeutics’ (LSTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Lisata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

