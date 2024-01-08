Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,556 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 329.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

