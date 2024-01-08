JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 45500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

JZR Gold Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$7.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About JZR Gold

(Get Free Report)

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JZR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.