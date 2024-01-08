JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,000.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

