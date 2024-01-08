Joule Financial LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Joule Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,178. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.