Joule Financial LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.69. 1,189,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

