Joule Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.7% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,395,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,467,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.89. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $268.97 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

