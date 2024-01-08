iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,104,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,405,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

