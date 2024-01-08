iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 361.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.02. 1,948,708 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

