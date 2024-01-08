iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 359,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 124,827 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.37.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,712,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 178,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

