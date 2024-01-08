Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.65

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 947158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.