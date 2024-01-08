iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $136.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of IRTC traded up $10.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.93. The stock had a trading volume of 365,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.37.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

