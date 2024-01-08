Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after acquiring an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.04. 1,083,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,692. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

