Investors Purchase High Volume of Lincoln National Call Options (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 28,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 962% compared to the average daily volume of 2,687 call options.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,338. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.50.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

