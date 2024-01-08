Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $174.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.13. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 43.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 524.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

