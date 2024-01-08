Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded up $5.65 on Monday, hitting $172.47. 319,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,394. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average of $169.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

