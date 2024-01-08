Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $26.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

