Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $7,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. 2,679,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.