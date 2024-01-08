Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.85.

ALNY stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.19. 210,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.10 and a 1-year high of $242.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

